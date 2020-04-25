Krispy Kreme offering fruit-filled doughnuts for limited time

"These new doughnuts taste amazing. And, since you can't come inside to enjoy seeing them being glazed right now, we decided to bring the glazer to you," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement.

To do that, the company released a video of the new doughnuts being glazed on the line on YouTube.

Each doughnut will be available separately for a limited amount of time at participating locations. The flavors, according to Krispy Kreme, are below:

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts are a fresh take on one of the season's most loved fruits. Both doughnuts are covered in a strawberry glaze, with the Original Filled featuring a light and airy strawberry Kreme. Available April 28-May 1.

Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed. The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. Available May 5-8.

Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts feature the return of the fan favorite lemon glaze flavor, combining zesty lemon and Krispy Kreme's sweet, signature glaze. The Original Filled doughnut version is filled with delicious lemon Kreme filling. Available May 12-15.

Customers can get the new doughnuts and their favorite Krispy Kreme doughnuts by going to their local Krispy Kreme drive-thru, or ordering for curbside pick up or home delivery through the Krispy Kreme app or website.

Find participating shops at the Krispy Kreme website.