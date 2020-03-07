Jazz pianist McCoy Tyner dead at 81

Legendary jazz musician McCoy Tyner has died.
Pitchfork reported the pianist's death was confirmed on his social media accounts Friday. He was 81 years old.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of jazz legend Alfred 'McCoy' Tyner," his family said in a statement. "McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to his art, his family, and his spirituality. McCoy Tyner's music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come."
A cause of death was not included in the statement.
NPR reported Tyner was the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet.
Born in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 1938, Tyner began to take piano lessons at age 13, and his mother bought him one of his own a year later, The New York Times reported.
Tyner said in a 2001 interview that he first met Coltrane at a performance of Tyner's with trumpeter Cal Massey.
“I had a matinee with Cal in a club called the Red Rooster in Philadelphia, not far from where I lived,” Tyner said. “John came to the matinee, and I had a chance to meet him, which was a big thrill, since he was someone I really admired. His sound, his playing, his concepts. He was like a hero to us.”
The Times reported that Coltrane spoke highly of Tyner in a 1961 interview.
“My pianist, McCoy Tyner, holds down the harmonies, and that allows me to forget them,” Coltrane said. “He’s sort of the one who gives me wings and lets me take off from the ground from time to time.”
Tyner left the quartet in 1965, but remained a celebrated pianist during and after his time in the group. “The Real McCoy” was released in 1967, and the live album, “Enlightenment,” was recorded in 1973.
