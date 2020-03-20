Ivanka Trump reportedly tests negative for coronavirus

Ivanka Trump has reportedly taken a test for COVID-19 and has tested negative.
CNN reported that, according to an unnamed source familiar with the results, President Donald Trump's senior adviser and daughter tested negative for the virus and received "clear results."
Ivanka Trump had been working from home after she came in close proximity to Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive or coronavirus. She and Dutton were in a meeting that included Attorney General William Barr and Kellyanne Conway. Trump was also at her father’s Mar-a-lago resort over the weekend of March 7. At the Florida compound, at least three people, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive.
Last weekend, President Trump's physician said Trump tested negative for coronavirus. President Trump had previously said his physician said he did not need to take the test, but Trump said he did so because of the press.
“I got a test because you people were driving everybody crazy,” he said at a coronavirus task force press conference Thursday. “I had no symptoms but I had a test and my doctor told me don’t get it, you don’t need it, everybody said you don’t need it, but I had it because the press was going crazy.”
CNN reported that, according to a White House official, Ivanka Trump was tested last week.
“Over the last week, adviser to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” a White House official said Friday. “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Adviser Trump will be working from the White House today. As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House.”