Ivanka Trump reportedly tests negative for coronavirus

Last weekend, President Trump's physician said Trump tested negative for coronavirus. President Trump had previously said his physician said he did not need to take the test, but Trump said he did so because of the press.

“I got a test because you people were driving everybody crazy,” he said at a coronavirus task force press conference Thursday. “I had no symptoms but I had a test and my doctor told me don’t get it, you don’t need it, everybody said you don’t need it, but I had it because the press was going crazy.”

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

CNN reported that, according to a White House official, Ivanka Trump was tested last week.

“Over the last week, adviser to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” a White House official said Friday. “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Adviser Trump will be working from the White House today. As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House.”