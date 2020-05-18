HEROES Act: What’s in House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill?

Frontline workers hazard pay

A "Heroes' Fund" of $200 billion would be established for hazard pay to essential workers, CBS News reported. Employers of such workers can apply for grants to provide $13 an hour pay for workers on top of their regular wages. The employers would be eligible for $10,000 grants per worker or $5,000 for highly compensated essential workers.

Another $850 million would be set aside for states to provide care for essential workers’ families, including children. It would also fund for personal protective equipment for emergency health care and essential workers.

Unemployment benefits extension

The $600-per-week increase in unemployment insurance established under the CARES Act would be extended until January 2021. Currently, such payments end by July 31st at the latest.

Farmers assistance

Ranchers and farmers who are starting out would get $50 million in assistance. Another $50 million would go toward existing farmers, farmers markets and local food outlets impacted in the market by the coronavirus. Another $16.5 billion would be made in direct payments to agricultural producers.

Stimulus checks for Americans

Another round of stimulus checks would be sent to Americans in the amount of $1,200 for every family member, including children. Payments would be up to $6,000 per household.

U.S. Postal Service assistance

The United States Postal Service, which is expected to run out of money by September without governmental assistance, would receive $25 billion in assistance.

Election prep and security

States would get $3.6 billion in grants to states to prepare, plan and increase security ahead of elections, CBS News reported.

Funding for coronavirus testing

The bill would ensure Americans have access to free coronavirus testing. It would set aside $75 billion for that, as well as contact tracing and isolation measures.

What’s not in the bill

No paycheck guarantee

As Forbes reported, the Paycheck Guarantee Act would have guaranteed 100 percent coverage of workers' wages. Such a guarantee would have been for up to $90,000 a year.

No $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

A single-payment similar to the first stimulus checks was chosen instead of what would have been a recurring payment that would have gone on for 12 months. At the same time, no measures were taken in the act to improve the process by which people receive stimulus checks.