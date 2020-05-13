Grocery costs rise the highest in 46 years in wake of coronavirus

Because of the increase in people buying groceries and cooking at home, the food at home index has gone up. It increased sharply in April by 2.6 percent.

Dining out statistics has changed too. The food away from home rose 0.1 percent in April after going up 0.2 percent in March, the release said. The index for limited-service meals rose 0.7 percent, while the index for full-service meals declined 0.3 percent.

The non-food index, which includes items like used and new cars and trucks and recreation is down. Indexes for medical care, rent and household furnishings have increased.

More information on the consumer price index summary is at the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.