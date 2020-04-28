Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting first child, reports say

The two are staying at Hadid’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

The singer and model first started dating in 2015, but broke up and got back together multiple times since then, E! News reported, including in June 2016 and March 2018 and January 2019. They reconciled at one point in December 2019.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source said. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed they were back together in February when Gigi made a Valentine's Day Instagram post.

“HEY VALENTINE,” she captioned a December 2019 image of Malik on the family farm.