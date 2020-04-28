Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik expecting first child, reports say

Model Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, former One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik.
TMZ reported that, according to an unnamed family source, Hadid is about 20 weeks along and family members are excited. It's not known if the couple knows the gender of the baby.
Over the weekend, Hadid and Malik was pictured in a Boomerang post on Instagram as they joined her sister, Bella Hadid, for her 25th birthday celebration in quarantine.
Malik had his arm around his girlfriend’s waist in the photo. She wore a loose-fitting black turtleneck in the shot.
The two are staying at Hadid’s family’s farm in Pennsylvania.
The singer and model first started dating in 2015, but broke up and got back together multiple times since then, E! News reported, including in June 2016 and March 2018 and January 2019. They reconciled at one point in December 2019.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."
“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source said. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”
Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed they were back together in February when Gigi made a Valentine's Day Instagram post.
“HEY VALENTINE,” she captioned a December 2019 image of Malik on the family farm.