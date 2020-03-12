If the thought of Friday the 13th sends shivers down your spine, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

The fear of Friday the 13th, or just the number 13, is a common one. So common, in fact, there’s a name for it.

How the number has come to be seen as unlucky varies, but there is a rather unnerving amount of historical events that have likely led to the misfortune under which 13 suffers. Here are a few.