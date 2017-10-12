Friday the 13th falls in October: How rare is it?

October is upon us and so is “Friday the 13th” -- a day known to be filled with scary movies and superstition.
But, how often do we get a Friday the 13th that falls during the month also known for Halloween? In the past 20 years, it has only occurred three times: 1995, 2000 and 2006.
When I see tomorrow is Friday the 13th... in October. pic.twitter.com/cAnmTzhcdK— Travis Clark (@Clarknado_15) October 12, 2017
Friday the 13th in October is the Halloweeniest thing I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/EurciPJQnH— Emily (@em_rosenberger) October 12, 2017
While some are afraid of this “cursed day,” others are planning to live it up with $13 tattoos that some tattoo parlors are offering as Friday the 13th specials and, of course, by watching scary movies. Did somebody say Jason?
😜 (@dessvee) October 9, 2017
Honestly, I’m trynna get a Friday the 13th piercing/tattoo then watch a scary movie— Spooky D
Next Friday is Friday the 13th... just reminding you before you make any weekend plans for a cabin down by a lake. pic.twitter.com/t8z9ignI8a— Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) October 7, 2017
Are you TEAM JASON or TEAM MICHAEL? There’s a Friday the 13th TOMORROW (in October!) so that means Jason’s special… https://t.co/583xBR3CMF pic.twitter.com/dBmjCU2L95— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 12, 2017
The 13th seems like fun for some, but where does the day get its bad reputation? It goes way back in history. Here are some theories:
- Some believe that Adam and Eve ate "forbidden fruit" on a Friday, and that Jesus was crucified on a Friday. There were also 13 apostles at the Last Supper.
- The 1907 book titled Friday, the Thirteenth, tells the story of how a stock broker choose that day to take down Wall Street.
- The Da Vinci Code says an order of knights was arrested, tortured and killed on Friday, October 13, 1307.
- There is also just a long list of a bad things that happened on the date.
For those who are hyped and maybe a little apprehensive about tomorrow, no need to worry. Just get through the day because the next time Friday the 13th falls on a Friday won’t be until 2023.
Tomorrow is Friday the 13th IN OCTOBER #EKKKK pic.twitter.com/gy7fTpmmFV— Britney Michel (@britneymichel) October 12, 2017
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com