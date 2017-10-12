BreakingNews
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker

Friday the 13th falls in October: How rare is it?

National & World News
By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Oct 12, 2017
X

October is upon us and so is “Friday the 13th” -- a day known to be filled with scary movies and superstition.

But, how often do we get a Friday the 13th that falls during the month also known for Halloween? In the past 20 years, it has only occurred three times: 1995, 2000 and 2006.

ExploreDay of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood? Is Friday the 13th truly the unluckiest day on our calendars?

While some are afraid of this “cursed day,” others are planning to live it up with $13 tattoos that some tattoo parlors are offering as Friday the 13th specials and, of course, by watching scary movies. Did somebody say Jason?

😜 (@dessvee) October 9, 2017

Explore>> Related: Things you might not know about Friday the 13th

The 13th seems like fun for some, but where does the day get its bad reputation? It goes way back in history. Here are some theories:

  • Some believe that Adam and Eve ate "forbidden fruit" on a Friday, and that Jesus was crucified on a Friday. There were also 13 apostles at the Last Supper.
  • The 1907 book titled Friday, the Thirteenth, tells the story of how a stock broker choose that day to take down Wall Street.
  • The Da Vinci Code says an order of knights was arrested, tortured and killed on Friday, October 13, 1307.
  • There is also just a long list of a bad things that happened on the date.

For those who are hyped and maybe a little apprehensive about tomorrow, no need to worry. Just get through the day because the next time Friday the 13th falls on a Friday won’t be until 2023.

ExploreSaturday the 14th: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse

About the Author

Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Editors' Picks

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

BREAKING
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker1h ago

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women
46m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in abuse case
2h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
9h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage
9h ago
The Latest

Worried about the 23andMe hack? Here’s what you can do
US says North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions to Russia for...
10m ago
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground...
14m ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
9h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top