Friday the 13th falls in October: How rare is it?

But, how often do we get a Friday the 13th that falls during the month also known for Halloween? In the past 20 years, it has only occurred three times: 1995, 2000 and 2006.

When I see tomorrow is Friday the 13th... in October. pic.twitter.com/cAnmTzhcdK — Travis Clark (@Clarknado_15) October 12, 2017

Friday the 13th in October is the Halloweeniest thing I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/EurciPJQnH — Emily (@em_rosenberger) October 12, 2017

While some are afraid of this “cursed day,” others are planning to live it up with $13 tattoos that some tattoo parlors are offering as Friday the 13th specials and, of course, by watching scary movies. Did somebody say Jason?

Honestly, I’m trynna get a Friday the 13th piercing/tattoo then watch a scary movie — Spooky D 😜 (@dessvee) 😜 (@dessvee) October 9, 2017

Next Friday is Friday the 13th... just reminding you before you make any weekend plans for a cabin down by a lake. pic.twitter.com/t8z9ignI8a — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) October 7, 2017

Are you TEAM JASON or TEAM MICHAEL? There’s a Friday the 13th TOMORROW (in October!) so that means Jason’s special… https://t.co/583xBR3CMF pic.twitter.com/dBmjCU2L95 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 12, 2017

The 13th seems like fun for some, but where does the day get its bad reputation? It goes way back in history. Here are some theories:

Some believe that Adam and Eve ate "forbidden fruit" on a Friday, and that Jesus was crucified on a Friday. There were also 13 apostles at the Last Supper.

The 1907 book titled Friday, the Thirteenth , tells the story of how a stock broker choose that day to take down Wall Street.

, tells the story of how a stock broker choose that day to take down Wall Street. The Da Vinci Code says an order of knights was arrested, tortured and killed on Friday, October 13, 1307.

says an order of knights was arrested, tortured and killed on Friday, October 13, 1307. There is also just a long list of a bad things that happened on the date.

For those who are hyped and maybe a little apprehensive about tomorrow, no need to worry. Just get through the day because the next time Friday the 13th falls on a Friday won’t be until 2023.