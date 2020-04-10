Fight at Milledgeville war veterans home leaves 88-year-old dead

Police are investigating after an 88-year-old man is dead after a fight at Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville.
WGXA reported that police say the fight involved 63-year-old David Kevin Tapley, who is a suspect. Oconee Radio Group in Milledgeville reported the victim was Rolan Alyre Daigle, 88.
13WMAZ reported Daigle entered Tapley's room and the two started fighting. Staff broke up the fight and the victim took several steps, collapsing in the hallway.
He died of wounds from the fight, WGXA reported.
Tarpley was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin to be treated for his injuries, 13WMAZ reported.
“No state warrant will be issued at this time,” Milledgeville Chief of Police Dray Swicord said, according to WGXA. “Murder charges will be brought at indictment in Fall of 2020.”
The investigation is ongoing.