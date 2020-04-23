Dog up for adoption in Boston after owner dies of coronavirus complications

A Chihuahua is at a Boston shelter after she lost her owner to the coronavirus.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a Wednesday Facebook post that Chloe "has already been through so much, but her journey is far from over."
She was brought into the shelter April 17.
In addition to the death of her owner, 5-year-old Chloe needs surgery to remove a metal plate from her leg, which may need to be amputated. The metal plate was supposed to be taken out years ago, and it has since healed incorrectly.
"We've scheduled an X-ray for (Wednesday) and based on the result of that we'll know if we can safely remove the plate," said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA's Boston adoption center, told WCVB.
If the plate can’t be safely removed, Chloe’s leg will have to be amputated. She can walk and stand with little pain, WCVB reported.
Anyone looking to adopt Chloe should expect lots of cuddles but also prepare for long-term veterinary care. Her medical bills are expected to top $1,500, according to the Boston Herald. Those costs will be paid for out of Spike's Fund, which pays for the medical care needs for homeless animals in the Boston adoption center. The fund is supported by donations.
"Her adopter should be prepared to have a close relationship with a veterinarian — as well as a lap big enough for her to cuddle up in," the MSPCA said in an Instagram post. "This sweet girl is fine with other dogs and appropriate kids, as long as they understand that she might be more fragile than most. She is quite vocal when she wants to be, so apartment-dwellers should be warned that she may annoy your neighbors!"
Those willing to work with Chloe and commit to giving her long-term care in her forever home can contact MSPCA to express interest in adopting her at 617-522-5055.
Interested supporters can also contribute toward Chloe’s medical bills at mspca.org/helpchloe.