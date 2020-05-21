Disney World to partially reopen, executive says

"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," a disclaimer on the Disney Springs website read. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

“By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Last week, Disney World canceled reservations made for the park in the first week in June after initially accepting new reservations.

Kalogridis’ capacity guideline was made largely in response to the Shanghai park selling out of tickets on its first day of opening at 20% capacity.

A specific time for the reopening of the park has not been confirmed.