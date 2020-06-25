Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain after ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Disney officials announced Thursday that the Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida will be transformed and “completely reimagined.”
ABC7 reported the ride will be re-themed and changed to center on the 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog," which featured Disney's first Black princess, Tiana.
We're thrilled to share Splash Mountain at Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, “The Princess and The Frog.” Learn about what Imagineers have in development.— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) June 25, 2020
"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon," Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Princess Tiana in the film, said in a statement. "The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"
The ride initially was themed after the 1946 film “Song of the South,” which has been criticized for its depiction of Black people and romanticization of life in the South after the Civil War.
Credit: John Raoux
"We pick-up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure -- featuring some of the powerful music from the film -- as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," Michael Ramirez, Disneyland Resort public relations director, said in a statement.
The changes to the rides have been in the works since last year. Because no engineers have been at the park amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney said a timeline could not be offered for when the changes will begin.
“As part of the creative development process, conceptual design work is well underway and Imagineers will soon be able to conduct preliminary reviews and develop a timeline for when the transformation can start to take shape,” Ramirez said.
The news comes a day after Disney announced it would delay the reopening of Disneyland, originally scheduled for July 17. Employees at Disney World are pushing for a delay in reopening the park as cases of the coronavirus in Florida have surged. As of now, it will reopen July 11 upon approval by state officials.