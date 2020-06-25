Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain after ‘The Princess and the Frog’

The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, "Song of the South," which many view as racist. Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

"We pick-up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure -- featuring some of the powerful music from the film -- as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," Michael Ramirez, Disneyland Resort public relations director, said in a statement.

The changes to the rides have been in the works since last year. Because no engineers have been at the park amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney said a timeline could not be offered for when the changes will begin.

“As part of the creative development process, conceptual design work is well underway and Imagineers will soon be able to conduct preliminary reviews and develop a timeline for when the transformation can start to take shape,” Ramirez said.

The news comes a day after Disney announced it would delay the reopening of Disneyland, originally scheduled for July 17. Employees at Disney World are pushing for a delay in reopening the park as cases of the coronavirus in Florida have surged. As of now, it will reopen July 11 upon approval by state officials.