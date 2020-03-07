CROWN Act: Colorado becomes latest state to ban hair discrimination

House Bill 1048 was signed at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, a studio and performing arts school based in African American traditions, the Post reported.

The law shares its name with the CROWN Coalition, which was co-founded by Dove along with the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and Western Center on Law and Poverty.

“The CROWN Act will right a decades-long wrong: forcing people across the ethnic spectrum to make their hair look and feel a certain way to succeed,” Representative Leslie Herod (D) Denver, one of the bill’s sponsors, said. “This bill is for every person who has damaged their hair with a relaxer or burnt their scalp with a hot comb, for those who have spent countless hours and dollars to conform to eurocentric beauty standards. Everyone should be their true beautiful selves, feel proud of their culture and heritage, and be celebrated for their self-expression.”

The signing of the bill makes Colorado the fifth state to pass the CROWN Act, behind California, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.