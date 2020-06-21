UPDATE: Body recovered after search for drowning victim at Lake Tobesofkee

Williams did not know how to swim, according to Bibb County officials, and people were not able to help him before he went under, WMAZ reported.

Crews suspended the search Saturday night but resumed Sunday morning, WMAZ said, citing Clay Williams of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Claystone Park is closed Sunday, WMAZ reported, citing Chris Floore, a spokesperson for Macon-Bibb County.

On Saturday, WGXA reported officials with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department responded to a potential drowning call at the lake about 5:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Officials at Lake Tobesofkee are investigating a possible drowning. Just moments ago they closed the entire beach and park until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6xral1Bl3z — Camille Gayle (@Camille_WGXA) June 20, 2020

Jones told 13WMAZ a man was reported missing around that time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and game wardens also were at the scene Saturday.

Update: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Samuel Williams of Warner Robins. As of now Williams has not been located. Macon-Bibb Fire and Rescue dive team has arrived. — Camille Gayle (@Camille_WGXA) June 21, 2020

