Coronavirus: Tennessee prisons closing visitation

The Tennessee Department of Correction is suspending visitation to all prisons amid concerns about COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellness of what we consider a vulnerable population, we have suspended visitation at all TDOC prisons until further notice," the Thursday statement read. "We are exploring alternative opportunities for our inmates to maintain communication with family and friends. Volunteer services will be suspended as well. We will conduct non-invasive screening onsite for staff entering our facilities."
The Tennessean reported there are 14 prisons across the state. Four are operated by CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and 10 are operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction.
“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and will continue to follow the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” TDOC said in the statement.
The department said it would reevaluate the measures daily.