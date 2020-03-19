Breaking News

Coronavirus: Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks up as he walks off the field after overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20.
Credit: AP Photo/Brett Duke

National & World News | March 19, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
He thanked fans on Twitter for the well-wishes

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 56-year-old confirmed the news on social media Thursday evening.

"Appreciate the well wishes," he said in an update on Twitter. "I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home." Payton told ESPN and the NFL he started feeling ill Sunday, took the test Monday and got the results Thursday.

Before feeling ill, he was at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the Rebel Stakes, the website reported.

Earlier, “SportsCenter” reported Payton was the first known person in the NFL to test positive for the illness.

Payton said he did not go to the hospital, was not running a fever and did not have any respiratory issues, ESPN reported. He said he did not have a cough.

“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky,” Payton told ESPN. “Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

