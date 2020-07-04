Cause of death for Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters revealed

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," sister Anita Pointer said in a statement last month. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie Pointer was a founding member of the group. She left in the ‘70s to go solo, having success with her cover of The Elgins’ “Heaven Must Have Sent You” in 1977.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita Pointer said in the statement. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”