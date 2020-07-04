Cause of death for Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters revealed

A month after her passing, TMZ has reported the cause of death for Grammy-winning singer Bonnie Pointer.
The Pointer Sisters musician died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by the tabloid website.
Underlying causes included liver disease and alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver, according to the document.
Pointer, whose real name was Patricia Eva Pointer, died June 8 at 3:37 a.m. in her home in Los Angeles. She was 69.
"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," sister Anita Pointer said in a statement last month. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."
Bonnie Pointer was a founding member of the group. She left in the ‘70s to go solo, having success with her cover of The Elgins’ “Heaven Must Have Sent You” in 1977.
“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita Pointer said in the statement. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”