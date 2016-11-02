Can you change your early vote? Yes, in some states

According to voting laws in Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, if you change your mind on who you wish to vote for, you can have a do-over.

How significant would it be to have early voters change their vote in an election that has already seen more than 50 million votes cast?

It could be significant, but it isn’t likely to be.

First, there are not many states in which you are allowed to change a vote. Second, in states where you can change your ballot, there are restrictions.

If you are going to change your vote in Minnesota, for instance, you must do so by Tuesday. In Wisconsin, on the other hand, you are allowed to vote up to three times, though officials there say that doesn’t happen often.

In the swing state of Pennsylvania, you can change your absentee ballot up to Election Day, but you must go in person to do so.