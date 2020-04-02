Atlanta hair salon owner does boyfriend’s hair while in coronavirus quarantine

"I just had this bright idea to curl his hair and turn him into George Washington, and that's when it all started," she told "Today."

That first post was made March 20, and Oley's done different styles on Clark every day since. Among the styles were a 2000s prom-inspired hairstyle, a Viking look, spiked hair, Cindy Lou Who, Post Malone and a pin-up 'do.

They also got into current culture. A Sunday post is inspired by the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

“I kind of like it because we get a lot of comments from people who are out there — the health care workers and stuff — who say they love coming home and seeing a new picture of me,” Clark told “Today.” “I like that we’re making people smile.”

One favorite look of the couple’s? Clark’s Princess Leia-inspired ‘do, which Oley said was “good fun.”

Once they get back into their normal routine after the quarantine is over, they plan on keeping up the hair styling sessions on occasion.

“We do have a life to get back to,” Oley said. “But maybe weekly or biweekly … Geoff and his alter ego could reappear.”