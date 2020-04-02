Breaking News

Atlanta hair salon owner does boyfriend’s hair while in coronavirus quarantine

An Atlanta couple did some hairstyling while in isolation at an Elijay cabin.

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Chroma Station salon owner Heidi Lee Oley styled boyfriend Geoffrey Clark’s hair at an Elijay, Georgia, cabin

An Atlanta hairstylist isn’t giving up her day job while in quarantine with her boyfriend.

Heidi Lee Oley owns Chroma Station salon on Monroe Drive, but once quarantines were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, she and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Clark, left town and headed for North Georgia, according to Today.com.

Oley soon got bored while she, Clark and their two dogs were retreating at a cabin in Elijay, so she decided to do Clark’s hair, to amusing results.

"I just had this bright idea to curl his hair and turn him into George Washington, and that's when it all started," she told "Today."

That first post was made March 20, and Oley's done different styles on Clark every day since.  Among the styles were a 2000s prom-inspired hairstyle, a Viking lookspiked hairCindy Lou WhoPost Malone and a pin-up 'do.

My Viking king 🤦🏼‍♀️💙

Aussie Lou Who !!!

Geoff Malone - post Malone -

My pin up king

They also got into current culture. A Sunday post is inspired by the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

“I kind of like it because we get a lot of comments from people who are out there — the health care workers and stuff — who say they love coming home and seeing a new picture of me,” Clark told “Today.” “I like that we’re making people smile.”

One favorite look of the couple’s? Clark’s Princess Leia-inspired ‘do, which Oley said was “good fun.”

Princess Geoffrey & baby yoda

Once they get back into their normal routine after the quarantine is over, they plan on keeping up the hair styling sessions on occasion.

“We do have a life to get back to,” Oley said. “But maybe weekly or biweekly … Geoff and his alter ego could reappear.”

