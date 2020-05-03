3 metro Atlantans charged in Macon Waffle House robbery

Police say the three people arrested in the armed robbery of a Macon Waffle House worked at a location in Clayton County.
The Macon Telegraph reported that, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the three may have also been involved in the robberies of several other Waffle House locations in the state. The Sheriff's office contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating the March 25 incident.
According to police, the suspects, brothers from Riverdale, Darien Jermaine Anthony, 25, and Johnny Leon Anthony, 27, and his girlfriend Myia Lasheay Thompson, 20, from Jonesboro, entered the Waffle House at 5440 Bowman Road. They were all wearing facial coverings. Two of them brandished a gun and ordered an employee to get on the ground. One was in the restroom at the time.
Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office/Bibb County Sheriff's Office
The suspects took cash from the register and the office.
No one was injured in the incident, police said in the initial news release.
“Two of the suspects were taken into custody in Clayton County, by members of the F.B.I., on Friday,” the release said. “The third suspect was located on Interstate 475 after a tip was received that he would be traveling through Bibb County. Members of the Bibb Sheriff’s Special Response Team, Patrol Division, Investigations Division, and members from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to take the third suspect into custody, without incident.”
Thompson and Johnny Anthony are charged with armed robbery. They were taken into custody in Clayton County. Darien Anthony was charged with armed robbery and has a “hold” for warrants from Monroe County, authorities said. He was taken into custody in Bibb County.