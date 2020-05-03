3 metro Atlantans charged in Macon Waffle House robbery

The suspects took cash from the register and the office.

No one was injured in the incident, police said in the initial news release.

“Two of the suspects were taken into custody in Clayton County, by members of the F.B.I., on Friday,” the release said. “The third suspect was located on Interstate 475 after a tip was received that he would be traveling through Bibb County. Members of the Bibb Sheriff’s Special Response Team, Patrol Division, Investigations Division, and members from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to take the third suspect into custody, without incident.”

Thompson and Johnny Anthony are charged with armed robbery. They were taken into custody in Clayton County. Darien Anthony was charged with armed robbery and has a “hold” for warrants from Monroe County, authorities said. He was taken into custody in Bibb County.