Active-duty Navy sailor stationed at Fort Gordon charged with child molestation

Authorities are investigating after an active-duty Navy Information Operations Command sailor stationed at Fort Gordon was charged with child molestation.
WFXG reported Erik Oskar Nelson, 29, was taken into custody May 26 by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office after he reportedly picked up a 14-year-old girl from her home. He also allegedly coerced her into doing a sexual favor for him, the station reported. According to an affidavit, Nelson allegedly drove the girl a block from her home and assaulted her in the back of his truck about midnight April 10.
There is no law preventing the media from reporting the names of juveniles, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution makes every effort to protect anyone under 18 years old. There are exceptions to this rule depending on the circumstances such as a heinous crime or someone under 18 being tried as an adult.
WJBF reported Nelson, who is listed as a Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class, E-5, was also exchanging text messages with the 14-year-old, according to the incident report.
The report said Nelson met up with the girl three times.
The 14-year-old’s grandfather said she doesn’t have the same comprehension as others around her age. The victim said she did not know how Nelson started texting her, WJBF reported.
Officials say Nelson will continue to receive pay as he awaits trial.