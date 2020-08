Trump selects White House funeral service for brother, Robert, later this week

President Trump announced his brother's death in a statement Saturday that referred to his sibling as "my best friend" and promised they "will meet again."

Trump had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday; White House officials had described him as seriously ill. The cause of death has not been released.

Trump discussed his brother's death during a nationally broadcast interview Monday.

“This was not a great weekend. It’s very hard. You knew it was going to happen, but still when it happens it’s a very tough thing,” the president said on Fox News Channel's “Fox and Friends.” “He was a great guy. He was a tremendous guy. He was my friend. I guess they say best friend, and that’s true. And losing him, not easy.”

Trump said Robert Trump had always supported him and there was no rivalry between them.

“There was not an ounce of jealously ... he was my biggest fan,” Trump said.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.