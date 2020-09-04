Portugal: Young climate activists take 33 countries to court

“We see this case as buttressing the Paris agreement,” Gerry Liston, a Global Legal Action Network legal officer, said during an online news conference.

Scientists say the man-made emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide must end by 2050 at the latest to avoid pushing global temperatures beyond the increase threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) set out in the Paris climate accord.

The Portuguese case echoes one brought in the Netherlands by the environmental group Urgenda on behalf of 900 Dutch citizens concerned about government inaction on climate change.

Those plaintiffs argued that protection from the potentially devastating effects of climate change was a human right and that the government has a duty to protect its citizens. In December, the Supreme Court in The Hague ruled in their favor.

Also, 16 children, including teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, last year filed a complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to protest lack of government action on the climate crisis.