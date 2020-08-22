Officials: Police shoot, kill man outside store in Louisiana

The ACLU of Louisiana demanded an investigation into the killing and identified Pellerin as Black.

“Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes,” executive director Alanah Odoms Hebert said in a statement Saturday.

“Trayford Pellerin should be alive today. Instead, a family is mourning and a community is grieving," the statement said. “None of our communities are safe when the police can murder people with impunity or when routine encounters escalate into deadly shooting sprees.”

Attorney Ben Crump, representing Pellerin's family, called the shooting “reckless” and his death “tragic.”

"The officers involved should be fired immediately for their abhorrent and fatal actions,” Crump said in a statement Saturday.

The incident was the third officer-involved shooting by Lafayette police since mid-July. State police said a man was critically wounded last month after being shot during an altercation with police. Another man was in stable condition after being shot during a burglary investigation earlier this month.

