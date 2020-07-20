Comet NEOWISE streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

The comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

Comet NEOWISE appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Oregon in mid-July. According to NASA, the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP) Credit: Chris Pietsch Credit: Chris Pietsch

It will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns, “so I wouldn't suggest waiting for the next pass,” said the telescope's deputy principal investigator Joe Masiero of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

He said it is the brightest comet since the mid-1990s for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

In this image released by NASA, Comet NEOWISE, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on July 5. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

NASA’s Bob Behnken recently shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

“Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!” he tweeted from orbit.