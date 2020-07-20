X

Comet NEOWISE streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Comet NEOWISE soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from Grand Junction, Colo., The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)
Credit: Conrad Earnest

News | 3 hours ago
By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Comet putting on stunning nighttime show with its expanding tail

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet NEOWISE — the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in 25 years — recently swept within Mercury’s orbit. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. The comet is heading our way, with its closest approach Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Comet NEOWISE is photographed from Geysers Road in Geyserville, California in mid-July. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)
Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

NASA’s NEOWISE infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

Comet NEOWISE appears over Mount Washington in the night sky as seen from Dee Wright Observatory on McKenzie Pass east of Springfield, Oregon in mid-July. According to NASA, the lower tail, which appears broad and fuzzy, is the dust tail created when dust lifts off the surface of the comet's nucleus and trails behind the comet in its orbit. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP)
Credit: Chris Pietsch

It will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns, “so I wouldn't suggest waiting for the next pass,” said the telescope's deputy principal investigator Joe Masiero of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

He said it is the brightest comet since the mid-1990s for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

In this image released by NASA, Comet NEOWISE, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on July 5. (NASA via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

NASA’s Bob Behnken recently shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

“Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!” he tweeted from orbit.

