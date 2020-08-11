Colorado attorney general announces broader probe of police

The announcement came as McClain’s family sued Aurora police and paramedics, who injected him with a sedative last August. Just hours after the civil rights lawsuit was filed, the city announced an outside firm would conduct a comprehensive review of the police department.

McClain’s parents accused the Aurora Police Department of a longstanding pattern of racism and brutality.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit, Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley said they were seeking accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

Demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado. Interim chief Vanessa Wilson was chosen Aug. 3 as the new chief of the Aurora Police Department, looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year filled with scrutiny after the death of McClain. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

The lawsuit alleges that Elijah McClain was unlawfully stopped on the street last August and that officers later sought to justify their aggressive treatment of the massage therapist by filing an assault charge against him and making a notation in a police report suggesting that he was connected with a gang.

Aurora spokesman Julie Patterson said the city attorney is reviewing the lawsuit but declined further comment.

McClain’s parents said in a statement released by their lawyer that their son was a creative and peaceful man who played his violin for cats at animal shelters to ease their loneliness and would not swat a fly.

His death got new attention after Floyd’s death stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Aurora police have drawn outrage for McClain’s death and other run-ins with people of color.

On Aug. 24, 2019, police stopped McClain as he walked down the street wearing a ski mask with his headphones on after they got a 911 call from someone who reported him as “sketchy.” His family said he wore the mask because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.

Police body camera video shows an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop right there. Stop. Stop. ... I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

In the video, the officer turns around McClain, who seems startled, and repeats, “Stop tensing up.” As McClain tries to escape the officer’s grip, the officer says, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

As other officers join to restrain McClain, he begs them to let go and says, “You guys started to arrest me, and I was stopping my music to listen.”

Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine to calm him down.

Police have said McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody and that they thought he was trying to take an officer's gun, which the lawsuit disputes.

In the video, McClain tells officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support. A prosecutor said last year there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the officers, but the governor directed the state attorney general to open a new investigation. The city also is investigating its policies on using force and ketamine.