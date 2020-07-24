Breaking News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb

X

Barack Obama will appear on Michelle Obama’s new podcast

Michelle Obama Announces New Instagram TV Series. The former first lady has partnered with media company ATTN: to showcase the highs and lows as four students experience their first year of college in a series called 'A Year of Firsts.'. The series, created in part of Obama's Reach Higher initiative on higher education, premieres later this month and will conclude in June. By sharing their stories, they're helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes

Life | 1 hour ago
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
'The Michelle Obama Podcast' will be available on Spotify,

The first guest of Michelle Obama’s new podcast will have a familiar presidential voice: Barack Obama.

The former United States president is expected to appear on “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify, the Obama’s Higher Ground and streaming service announced Friday. The podcast will debut Wednesday.

In the premiere episode, the former first lady and her husband will hold an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers relationships and life after living eight years in the White House.

»MORE: Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

“For eight years my life was full of crazy schedules, juggling big initiatives, speeches, state dinners," Michelle Obama says in the first episode's intro. “Not to mention trying to raise two daughters and keeping my head above water. But once Barack’s second term ended, the presidency was over and finally had some time to breathe."

Michelle Obama’s new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations focusing on a variety of topics concerning women’s health, marriage and the benefits of mentorship. The nine-episode series will include several guests such as talk-show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, business woman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama will read to kids on Mondays during coronavirus pandemic

“I don’t want this podcast to be prescriptive… or present anyone’s ideas as truth," she says in the episode. “I just want it to feel like we’re sitting together on a park bench or in the booth of a restaurant with the jukebox playing. And most importantly, I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that all you listeners can open up with in your own circles."

Her podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. Last year, the duo partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Obama released her Netflix documentary “Becoming” in May. The project was an extension of her 2018 best-selling memoir of the same name and a kind of authorized filmic portrait of Obama.

Last year, she embarked on a rock-star-style tour of more than 30 cities to promote her book.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.