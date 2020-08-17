2 men indicted in 2002 killing of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay

Run DMC rock Music Midtown stage

Washington and Jordan were engaged in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms of cocaine at the time of Jay's killing, according to their indictment. Prosecutors did not say if Jay had any role in the conspiracy. DuCharme and other law enforcement officials didn't take questions.

If convicted, Washington and Jordan each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, or the death penalty. Prosecutors said in court papers that Attorney General William Barr had not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Jordan is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday via teleconference because of coronavirus-related precautions. Washington, who is imprisoned in Kentucky, will be arraigned later this week, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have asked that both be jailed pending trial.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel. Their hits included “It's Tricky,” “Christmas in Hollis” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”

Jay was shot once in the head with a .40-caliber bullet by a masked assailant at his studio in Hollis, the Queens neighborhood where he grew up, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Police identified at least four people in the studio with Jay, including the two armed gunmen. The city and Jay's friends offered more than $60,000 in reward money, but witnesses refused to come forward and the case languished.

Jay's acquaintance with Washington upset his family. Before sleeping on Jay's couch, Washington had been linked to the 1995 fatal shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late Tupac Shakur.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

FILE - Jam Master Jay, a.k.a. Jason Mizell, a member of hip hop pioneers Run-DMC, is seen in Los Angeles in this Feb. 25, 2002, file photo. Two suspects have been indicted in Jam Master Jay's killing, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Krista Niles, File) Credit: KRISTA NILES Credit: KRISTA NILES