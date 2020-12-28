Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year’s ball

A worker from Landmark Signs holds one of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles in a sunburst design that will be added to glass triangles already on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.