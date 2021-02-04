Wisconsin high school referee dies after collapsing on court

The game did not resume after Krueger collapsed.

Brendan Krueger sent an email Tuesday to his father’s friends.

“As he did as a colleague, competitor, teacher, and coach, he was once again sharing his love of athletics, competitive spirit, teamwork and fair play, while refereeing a basketball game when he collapsed on the court,” he wrote.

Greg Gard, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, said in a statement that Krueger’s death “leaves an enormous hole, not only in the basketball community in southwest Wisconsin, but athletics in general in that area.”

Gard said Krueger coached him at basketball camps in the early 1980s. Wisconsin put a sign with the message “In Memory of Tracy Krueger” in the stands behind its bench for its Tuesday night game against Penn State.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said Krueger was from Muscoda, Wisconsin, about 60 miles west of Madison. Brendan Krueger said his father taught social studies and physical education but loved coaching most of all.

Krueger coached track, soccer and basketball. After retiring as a coach and teacher, Krueger officiated basketball, football, volleyball and track.

“Please honor my father, and yourself, by finding time and opportunities to reach out to those around you,” his son wrote. “We all are stronger when we reach out to love and support our family, our friends, our community, and those whose viewpoint doesn’t always match our own.”