Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training; pilot missing

“At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board,” the Wisconsin Air National Guard said in a statement released on its Facebook page. “Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.”

According to media reports and unconfirmed police scanner traffic from emergency crews in the area, authorities had located a crash site and also had a broad area identified that could be the pilot’s ejection site.