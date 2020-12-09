Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training; pilot missing

A Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission. Rescuers were looking Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.
The plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.
The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.
Emergency responders were at the crash scene. The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reported it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.
“At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board,” the Wisconsin Air National Guard said in a statement released on its Facebook page. “Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.”
According to media reports and unconfirmed police scanner traffic from emergency crews in the area, authorities had located a crash site and also had a broad area identified that could be the pilot’s ejection site.