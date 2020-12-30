Winter storms forecast over parts of U.S. for New Year’s Eve

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking a series of winter storm systems that are forecast to bring heavy snow and ice over several parts of the U.S. on New Year’s Eve.
“A storm system and trailing cold front will shift from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes overnight into Wednesday,” NWS forecasters said. “Areas of heavy snow and ice will be found from west Texas into the Great Lakes while heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are forecast from east Texas into the mid-Mississippi Valley. In the Northwest, the first of several storm systems will bring heavy rain and mountain snow.”
The agency said “rain and freezing rain will lead to ice accumulations from the southern central Plains into Middle Mississippi Valley on Thursday.” Heavy snow is forecast for the Cascades, while a front extending from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains will move eastward to the Northeast and extend southwest to the Gulf Coast by Thursday.
Rain and snow are forecast to move out of the Midwest and into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic into Wednesday night.
On Thursday, a low-pressure system over the Gulf will move northeast, developing into a storm over the Lower Mississippi Valley on New Year’s Day. Snow will continue over west Texas, and rain and freezing rain will develop over the southern Plains.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop over parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley on Thursday evening, moving into parts of the Tennessee Valley and central Gulf Coast by New Year’s Day. Rain will move into parts of the Southeast and southern Mid-Atlantic also on New Year’s Day.