Winter storms forecast over parts of U.S. for New Year’s Eve

“A storm system and trailing cold front will shift from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes overnight into Wednesday,” NWS forecasters said. “Areas of heavy snow and ice will be found from west Texas into the Great Lakes while heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are forecast from east Texas into the mid-Mississippi Valley. In the Northwest, the first of several storm systems will bring heavy rain and mountain snow.”

The agency said “rain and freezing rain will lead to ice accumulations from the southern central Plains into Middle Mississippi Valley on Thursday.” Heavy snow is forecast for the Cascades, while a front extending from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains will move eastward to the Northeast and extend southwest to the Gulf Coast by Thursday.