X

Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Here are a few tips from the American Automobile Association for driving when winter storm conditions strike.

National & World News | 41 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, moving into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday after blowing across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi the day before. The blanket of white falling across the region forced some school and government office closures, and fostered some play time for adults and children cooped up in the pandemic.

As many as 6 inches of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night. The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in areas like Austin and College Station.

The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.

An American flag snaps in the wind while snow and ice cover new automobiles at a dealership, late Sunday in Jackson, Miss. A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
An American flag snaps in the wind while snow and ice cover new automobiles at a dealership, late Sunday in Jackson, Miss. A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

By Monday morning, a light dusting covered grassy and elevated surfaces across northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Snowfall totals of about 4 inches were expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported. State government offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday — including in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located — according to The Advocate.

Family members hold a snow ball fight beside the skate park at Rose Park in Abilene, Texas on Sunday. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)
Family members hold a snow ball fight beside the skate park at Rose Park in Abilene, Texas on Sunday. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

More than 100,000 customers in Texas and over 45,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.

Several school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for only virtual learning in Mississippi and southern Arkansas, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected for areas including Vicksburg and Yazoo City, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Communities further south in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama missed the snow, but got rain or sleet.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.