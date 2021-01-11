Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Snowfall totals of about 4 inches were expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported. State government offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday — including in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located — according to The Advocate.

Family members hold a snow ball fight beside the skate park at Rose Park in Abilene, Texas on Sunday. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP) Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

More than 100,000 customers in Texas and over 45,000 customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.

Several school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for only virtual learning in Mississippi and southern Arkansas, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said 2 to 4 inches of snow were expected for areas including Vicksburg and Yazoo City, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Communities further south in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama missed the snow, but got rain or sleet.