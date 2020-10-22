Whole Foods offers free 1-hour grocery pickup for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Prime members now have another incentive with their membership.
CNBC reported the company announced Wednesday it is offering free one-hour grocery pickup from Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.
Amazon Prime members pay $119 a year for access to music, movies and free Amazon Fresh grocery deliveries, free shipping on orders and other benefits.
All Whole Foods stores in the U.S. will participate in the offer, which applies to customers who order $35 or more in groceries. The groceries are ready in an hour.
Grocery pickup options have expanded in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Target offers drive-up pickup within four hours and free in-store pickup. Walmart offers free same-day pickup when orders are placed before 3 p.m.
Before the announcement, customers could only participate in the free pickup offer at certain Whole Foods locations.