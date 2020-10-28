Whitney Houston makes history with third diamond album

The RIAA awards diamond plaques to albums and singles that reach 10 times platinum status. That once was the equivalent of selling 10 million songs or albums, but has changed since 2016, when the RIAA began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a week before Houston, who died in 2012, will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. The ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.