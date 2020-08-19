‘What time is Dick Cheney?’ Social media reacts to Powell, Cindy McCain at DNC 2020

In an advance clip from the video shared with The Associated Press, Cindy McCain talked about how Biden, then a Delaware senator, met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for him on a trip overseas. The two became friends, and the families would gather for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.

Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air on Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Cindy McCain was not expected to offer an explicit endorsement, but her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet for Biden’s candidacy. McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee against Democrat Barack Obama, who won the election with Biden as his vice presidential running mate.

This is starting to look more like a Republican Convention. We had John Kasich last night, a pro-gun, anti-abortion and anti-worker former Governor.



Now we have Colin Powell, the man who falsely accused Iraq of having WMDs before the United Nations.#DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/3XJO674JBZ — PROGRESSIVES 4 (@Democratic_Rep) August 19, 2020

When McCain died on a Saturday in 2018, the Trump administration lowered the American flag over the White House to half-staff but then raised it by Monday. After public outcry, the White House flags were again lowered. Trump wasn’t invite to McCain’s funeral.

Powell drew the ire of social media Tuesday night for his role in the invasion of Iraq during the Bush administration under the premise that then-dictator Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction.

Colin Powell speaking at the #DemocraticConvention? Really? The guy who lied at the UN to drag us into war with Iraq? The guy responsible for the death of 1000s of US soldiers, countless Iraqis, trillions of $ wasted? I’m feeling sick. #DNC2020 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) August 19, 2020

Preliminary estimates show television viewership for the first night of the Democrats’ virtual convention was sharply down compared to the opening of Hillary Clinton’s nominating party four years ago.

An estimated 19.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on some 10 different television networks, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.

The Democratic Party began its virtual, almost all pre-taped convention Monday night featuring the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Biden campaign claimed their event was a hit online, with campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo saying an additional 10 million people streamed live video of the convention on various platforms. More watched video highlights of the event, he said.

Those numbers could not immediately be independently verified, according to the Associated Press.