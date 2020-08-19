Breaking News

‘What time is Dick Cheney?’ Social media reacts to Powell, Cindy McCain at DNC 2020

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Just before night two of the Democratic Party’s slickly produced infomercial-convention, social media exploded with the news that Cindy McCain, widow of the late John McCain, and Colin Powell would be delivering pre-taped addresses.

McCain was a longtime Republican senator from Arizona who secured the 2008 GOP presidential nomination, while Powell, 83, is a retired four-star general who served as President George W. Bush’s secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. He was also the first Black secretary of state in American history.

McCain and Powell were the latest Republicans to join in the convention, after a number of GOP former elected officials — including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — endorsed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Monday night. It’s a continuation of a major theme Democrats have pushed through the first night of the convention, an effort to broaden the party’s appeal to occasional Republicans and disaffected Trump voters.

In an advance clip from the video shared with The Associated Press, Cindy McCain talked about how Biden, then a Delaware senator, met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for him on a trip overseas. The two became friends, and the families would gather for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.

Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air on Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Cindy McCain was not expected to offer an explicit endorsement, but her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet for Biden’s candidacy. McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee against Democrat Barack Obama, who won the election with Biden as his vice presidential running mate.

When McCain died on a Saturday in 2018, the Trump administration lowered the American flag over the White House to half-staff but then raised it by Monday. After public outcry, the White House flags were again lowered. Trump wasn’t invite to McCain’s funeral.

Powell drew the ire of social media Tuesday night for his role in the invasion of Iraq during the Bush administration under the premise that then-dictator Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction.

Preliminary estimates show television viewership for the first night of the Democrats’ virtual convention was sharply down compared to the opening of Hillary Clinton’s nominating party four years ago.

An estimated 19.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on some 10 different television networks, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.

The Democratic Party began its virtual, almost all pre-taped convention Monday night featuring the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Biden campaign claimed their event was a hit online, with campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo saying an additional 10 million people streamed live video of the convention on various platforms. More watched video highlights of the event, he said.

Those numbers could not immediately be independently verified, according to the Associated Press.

