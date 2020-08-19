‘What time is Dick Cheney?’ Social media reacts to Powell, Cindy McCain at DNC 2020

Just before night two of the Democratic Party’s slickly produced infomercial-convention, social media exploded with the news that Cindy McCain, widow of the late John McCain, and Colin Powell would be delivering pre-taped addresses.
McCain was a longtime Republican senator from Arizona who secured the 2008 GOP presidential nomination, while Powell, 83, is a retired four-star general who served as President George W. Bush’s secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. He was also the first Black secretary of state in American history.
What time is Dick Cheney speaking at the #DemocraticConvention ?— The Opinionated Lab (@OpinionatedLab) August 19, 2020
McCain and Powell were the latest Republicans to join in the convention, after a number of GOP former elected officials — including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — endorsed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Monday night. It’s a continuation of a major theme Democrats have pushed through the first night of the convention, an effort to broaden the party’s appeal to occasional Republicans and disaffected Trump voters.
"Colin Powell, noted war criminal, will be giving the keynote tonight at the #DemocraticConvention." pic.twitter.com/jWIUA2sRY7— jesus was an anarchist (@girlziplocked) August 19, 2020
In an advance clip from the video shared with The Associated Press, Cindy McCain talked about how Biden, then a Delaware senator, met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for him on a trip overseas. The two became friends, and the families would gather for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.
Credit: Ross D. Franklin
Cindy McCain was not expected to offer an explicit endorsement, but her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet for Biden’s candidacy. McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee against Democrat Barack Obama, who won the election with Biden as his vice presidential running mate.
This is starting to look more like a Republican Convention. We had John Kasich last night, a pro-gun, anti-abortion and anti-worker former Governor.— PROGRESSIVES 4 (@Democratic_Rep) August 19, 2020
Now we have Colin Powell, the man who falsely accused Iraq of having WMDs before the United Nations.#DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/3XJO674JBZ
When McCain died on a Saturday in 2018, the Trump administration lowered the American flag over the White House to half-staff but then raised it by Monday. After public outcry, the White House flags were again lowered. Trump wasn’t invite to McCain’s funeral.
This tent is getting very big. #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/WU1ruBl7tY— Esha (@eshaLegal) August 18, 2020
Powell drew the ire of social media Tuesday night for his role in the invasion of Iraq during the Bush administration under the premise that then-dictator Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction.
Colin Powell speaking at the #DemocraticConvention? Really? The guy who lied at the UN to drag us into war with Iraq? The guy responsible for the death of 1000s of US soldiers, countless Iraqis, trillions of $ wasted? I’m feeling sick. #DNC2020— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) August 19, 2020
Preliminary estimates show television viewership for the first night of the Democrats’ virtual convention was sharply down compared to the opening of Hillary Clinton’s nominating party four years ago.
An estimated 19.7 million people watched coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. on some 10 different television networks, the Nielsen company said. Four years ago, opening night drew just under 26 million viewers.
The Biden campaign claimed their event was a hit online, with campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo saying an additional 10 million people streamed live video of the convention on various platforms. More watched video highlights of the event, he said.
Those numbers could not immediately be independently verified, according to the Associated Press.