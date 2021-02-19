Warrants: Ex-SC deputy sexually assaulted woman while on duty

Abercrombie was in uniform and armed with a gun when he forced the woman to take off her pants and held her against a table before performing a sexual act, the State Law Enforcement Division agents said in an arrest warrant.

“It was immediately made clear that Mr. Abercrombie broke the oath he swore to uphold and under no circumstances will behavior of utter disgrace be tolerated in my office.” - Sheriff Hobart Lewis

Abercrombie, 34, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, burglary and other charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. He remained in the Greenville County Jail Friday. Court and jail records didn’t indicate whether he had a lawyer who could comment.