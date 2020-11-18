Walmart partnering with others to feed families on Thanksgiving

Officials Issue Stark, Thanksgiving Recommendations. Governors and other state officials across the U.S. are issuing restrictions related to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that all Thanksgiving gatherings must not exceed 10 people. Governors in other states are urging similar caution. As it relates to your private setting, we just have to plead with people to not let your guard down, .., Phil Murphy, NJ Governor, via NBC News. ... to keep your gatherings as small as possible and to keep fighting this, Phil Murphy, NJ Governor, via NBC News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends holding Thanksgiving celebrations outdoors if possible, . staying out of areas where food is being prepared, wearing masks when not eating, . designating one person to serve the meal, and bringing your own plates and utensils if celebrating at another person's home. As of Friday, Texas and California have each exceeded more than one million cases of coronavirus. According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 10.6 million people in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus so far