Walmart partnering with others to feed families on Thanksgiving

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Walmart is partnering with several companies to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner program for hungry families.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program is sponsored by Walmart, mobile rewards app Ibotta, Campbell’s, Butterball and Coca-Cola.

The items included are:

  • Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)
  • 2-liter bottle of Coke
  • All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys
  • McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)
  • French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)
  • Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)
  • Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)
  • Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)
  • Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Families wanting to take advantage of the offer need to download the Ibotta app or Ibotta’s web browser extension; click on the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” offer and shop for the items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com.

Once purchased, the receipt should be scanned into the Ibotta app or linked to a Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases. Buyers can get cash back for the entire purchase and have seven days to redeem the purchases.

The offer is available while supplies last and will run no later than Nov. 25.

