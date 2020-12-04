Walmart offering holiday drone show this season

In a twist on traditional holiday lights, Walmart is using drones.
The retailer headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is hosting the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” in select cities this month.
According to the company’s Nov. 23 announcement, the event is a free and contactless way for families to get festive this holiday season.
More than 1,000 drones will light up and form holiday-themed, three-dimensional shapes to Christmas tunes including Bing Crosby’s “Frosty the Snowman” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Run Run Rudolph.” Families can watch safely from their cars or in a designated area right next to their vehicles.
“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White said in a statement. “From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”
Before the drone show, there will be a DJ and a DreamWorks short film for families to watch.
All dates and each location — in Kansas, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, Arkansas and California — have sold out.
But Atlantans don’t have to worry. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a holiday guide with gifts and experiences for local families to enjoy safely.