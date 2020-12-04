Walmart offering holiday drone show this season

More than 1,000 drones will light up and form holiday-themed, three-dimensional shapes to Christmas tunes including Bing Crosby’s “Frosty the Snowman” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Run Run Rudolph.” Families can watch safely from their cars or in a designated area right next to their vehicles.

Explore Atlanta Winter Guide

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White said in a statement. “From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”