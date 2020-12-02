Walmart drops $35 minimum for its members’ online orders

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has a ways to go to catch up with Amazon Prime. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 150 million members worldwide who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as discounts at Amazon’s Whole Foods supermarkets.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, declined to provide a membership number for Walmart+, but said that removing the $35 threshold was something customers wanted.

“The pandemic hasn’t gone away,” Whiteside told The Associated Press. “And we felt it was the right time to do it. "

Walmart’s online sales are soaring as more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store as a way to stay safe during the pandemic. But the world’s biggest retailer is still a distant second online to Amazon.

Walmart should take 6% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, compared with Amazon’s 38%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.