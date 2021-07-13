Wall Street turns wobbly as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs slipped 1.4% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank’s history. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.7% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

Banks were the biggest drag on the market. Bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans, continued edging lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.34% from 1.36% late Monday.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.6% after beating Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.