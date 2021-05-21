Wall Street roars, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. The S&P 500 was now up 0.3% for the week.

Technology and health care companies led the gains. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.