Wall Street rebounds a day after biggest decline of the year

The S&P 500 index was up 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546 points or 1.6% to 34,508.19 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%. On Monday the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, its biggest single-day drop since May.

The spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has become a worry spot for investors and policymakers. While tens of millions of Americans have gotten vaccinated, there remains a significant percentage of Americans who are either reluctant or outright hostile to the idea of vaccinated.