Wall Street opens lower; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of Thanksgiving in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of Thanksgiving in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of Thanksgiving in the U.S.

The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index, which set a record high last Thursday, was weighed down by losses in technology and consumer-focused companies.

Tesla fell nearly 4%, while Gap sank 20% after reporting results that came in far below analysts’ forecasts. Nordstrom gave up 25% after it also reported very weak results.

European markets were lower, and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices slipped.

Global shares were mixed Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might move faster than anticipated to raise interest rates.

France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.4% to 7,074.05 in early trading, while Germany’s DAX rose 0.1% to 15,955.14. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 7,303.68.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6% to finish at 29,302.66, following a national holiday Tuesday. Technology shares especially took a hit over the speculation about the Fed's moves. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1% to 2,994.29. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2% to 7,399.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.1% to 24,685.50, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1% to 3,592.70.

