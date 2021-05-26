Wall Street opens higher as inflation fears ease

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S.
Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course.
A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter.
Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.
“Inflationistas look like they might be ready to throw in the towel,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.
Investors also have been encouraged by stronger U.S. corporate profits and consumer spending. That has kept the U.S. stock market near record highs and boosted optimism in global markets.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose less than 0.1% to 7,033.02 and Frankfurt's DAX added less than 0.1% to 15,476.78. The CAC 40 in Paris was 0.3% higher at 6,408.03.
In Asian trading Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,593.36, and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.3% to 28,642.19. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 29,166.01.