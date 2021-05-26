Wall Street opens higher as inflation fears ease

Investors also have been encouraged by stronger U.S. corporate profits and consumer spending. That has kept the U.S. stock market near record highs and boosted optimism in global markets.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose less than 0.1% to 7,033.02 and Frankfurt's DAX added less than 0.1% to 15,476.78. The CAC 40 in Paris was 0.3% higher at 6,408.03.

In Asian trading Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,593.36, and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.3% to 28,642.19. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 29,166.01.