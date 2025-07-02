Small skydiving aircraft goes off runway in New Jersey, sending at least 5 to hospital

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.