Small skydiving aircraft goes off runway in New Jersey, sending at least 5 to hospital

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.
Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.
Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.
A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport.
Keep Reading
Part of a Delta plane’s wing flap found on a driveway in Raleigh
Flight 3247 had flown from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Raleigh. There were 109 passengers and six crew members on board. The FAA is investigating.
Cancellations at Atlanta airport continue after storms
A Delta spokesperson confirmed to the AJC that additional delays and cancellations are expected Saturday as workers reset aircraft and flight crews take required rest periods.
Featured
Credit: Reed Williams/AJC
Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar
Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.
Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.
Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat
The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.