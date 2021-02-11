X

Wall Street opens higher after Biden speaks with China’s Xi

Wall Street is opening higher Thursday, after President Joe Biden held his first talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Credit: Courtney Crow

By The Associated Press

Wall Street is opening higher Thursday, after President Joe Biden held his first talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the first minutes of trading to 3,921, heading toward another record high.

Dating app Bumble begins trading later Thursday. Rival Match Group hit an all-time high Wednesday.

Stocks have been rising after a government inflation report suggested the U.S. economy can absorb more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 1.15% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week. Oil prices were lower.

Many markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays. Benchmarks in Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong rose, while London was flat.

