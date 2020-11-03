Wall Street follows world markets higher as Americans vote

Traders expect that if Democratic hopeful Joe Biden wins it could mean more stimulus for the economy, which has been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic. Record numbers of Americans have cast votes early in the hotly contested election.

Traders are betting Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus package if he unseats President Donald Trump. That would require support in the Senate, which now is controlled by Trump’s Republicans. Some incumbents, also up for reelection this week, face challengers from Biden’s Democratic Party.