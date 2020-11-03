Wall Street follows world markets higher as Americans vote

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following global markets higher on Election Day in the U.S.
The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going Tuesday. In a bullish signal, small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, and Treasury yields rose. Crude oil prices also rose.
European markets rose in midday trading, and major Asian markets closed higher.
Traders expect that if Democratic hopeful Joe Biden wins it could mean more stimulus for the economy, which has been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic. Record numbers of Americans have cast votes early in the hotly contested election.
Traders are betting Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus package if he unseats President Donald Trump. That would require support in the Senate, which now is controlled by Trump’s Republicans. Some incumbents, also up for reelection this week, face challengers from Biden’s Democratic Party.
On Monday, Wall Street closed higher amid indications Biden might be leading.
Many investors expect a “Democratic sweep, which is the key to unlocking Congress’s ability to deliver significant fiscal stimulus,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.
Which party gets control of the Senate may be just as important as the presidency. If Democrats can gain complete control of Washington, many investors expect them to deliver a big dose of support for the economy.