Wall Street down in early trading as Big Tech lags

Big Tech stocks were the heaviest weights pulling the major indexes lower. The sector has been responsible for big swings in either direction over the last few weeks as investors weigh the impact of rising inflation and a broad economic recovery. Less risky sectors, including utilities and a range of companies that focus on household staples were doing better than most of the market.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 34,260 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.