VP Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway headlining RNC 2020 third night

Conway, whose husband has become an outspoken Trump critic, said she is stepping away to spend more time with her family.

Before her husband closes out the evening, Karen Pence is scheduled to speak. The vice president’s speech, meanwhile, is expected to highlight the president’s opposition to those protesting racial injustice, such as professional athletes kneeling during the anthem.

Clarence Henderson, a civil rights activist from the 1960s, is expected to speak on the “true meaning of peaceful protest.” Also taking the stage will be Burgess Owens, a Black conservative who is running for a Democrat-held Utah congressional seat. Owens, 69, a former NFL player and Fox News Channel commentator, grew up in segregated Tallahassee, Florida, and said during cable news appearances that he disagreed with athletes kneeling during the anthem.

Wednesday’s theme will be “Land of Heroes,” and the lineup features several military veterans, including New York Rep Lee Zeldin, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.

Other GOP officials and rising stars on tap to speak include Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump.